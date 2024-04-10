2,059 boats to be anchored along Visakhapatnam coast during the 61-day fishing ban from April 15

April 10, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A total of 2,059 boats (749 mechanised and 1310 motorised boats) will be anchored along the 24-km-long Visakhapatnam coast between Bhimili and Yarada beaches during the 61-day annual fishing ban period starting from April 15 to June 14.

Fisheries Commissioner A. Surya Kumari said, “We have requested the fishermen to follow the ban on sea fishing to get good catches (prawns and fish) in the post-ban period to sustain the fisheries industry in future. Violation of any order will lead to penalties, including seizure of boats and catches, and suspension of government subsidies and benefits.”

As the Model Code of Conduct is in place for the 2024 General Elections to be held across the State on May 13, the Fisheries Department will not implement special incentives for fish workers under the government’s old schemes like YSR Matsyakara Bharosa (YSRMB) last year. So, the beneficiaries (at least 11,000) have to wait for the next government.

A Visakhapatnam District Fisheries Officer, who did not want to be named due to the election code, told The Hindu on Tuesday (April 9), “Fishermen used to get fish ban incentives every year in the month of May under the schemes like YSRMB. But this time, we have no right to implement this scheme due to the election code. The new government after these elections will decide whether to continue or modify the schemes related to the fishing ban. A total of 2,059 boats will stop the marine fishing in Visakhapatnamhe this year. Non-motorised boats are exempt from the ban. We have 488 such boats. Depending on the conditions they can go fishing.”

As there is no special allocation of money from the government due to the election code this year, fishermen are more likely to engage in political campaigning for part-time payments as it is their best option to meet their temporary financial needs. Alternative options for them include working in bars and restaurants or taking up other daily wage works.

“I have already joined a political party as a part-time worker for poll campaign in Visakhapatnam South Assembly segment. I am earning ₹1,000 per day. My day starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m.,” said P. Guruvulu (name changed).

Another fisherman at Bhimili Assembly segment said, “In 2019 elections, we faced the same situation as we did not get money from the government because of the model code of conduct. After that, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government came and paid ₹10,000 to each eligible worker during the fishing ban period. We don’t know if the next government would continue this scheme. There is no announcement of sops for the fishermen community in the election manifesto of the political parties till now.”