₹20.33 crore given to over 33,000 women as part of YSR Aasara programme in Visakhapatnam North constituency

April 07, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 33,249 women working with 3,233 Self Help Groups (SHG) have been provided ₹20.33 crore as part of the third phase of the YSR Aasara programme in Visakhapatnam North constituency on Friday. TTD Chairperson and YSRCP North Andhra in-charge Y.V. Subba Reddy along with Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, handed over the cheque to the beneficiaries in a programme.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Subba Reddy said that YSR Aasara programme was being organised as part of Navaratnalu aiming at empowering and helping women in the State. Mr. Mallikarjuna said that till date about ₹450 crore was released into the accounts of various SHGs in the district as part of Aasara programme. Of the total, around ₹60 crore was released in accounts of SHGs from Visakhapatnam North constituency alone, he added.

MLA T Nagireddy, MLC Varudu Kalyani and others were present.