2026 GITAM graduating batch students secure job offers from top companies 

Published - November 16, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Students from the 2026 graduating batch of GITAM School of Technology have secured job offers in the ongoing campus recruitment drive, with organisations such as PayPal, JP Morgan, and Darwin Box offering packages in the range of ₹16 LPA to ₹34 LPA.

Other companies Micron, Accenture, State Street, Principal Global Services, Bosch, Synchrony, Mu Sigma, Tejas Networks and Deloitte have also hired a significant number of students. Accenture, an IT company, recruited 177 students for the role of Associate Software Engineer with a package of ₹4.5 LPA, according to a release here on Saturday.

GITAM Career Guidance Centre Director Vamsi Kiran Somayajula said that periodic assessments and mock interviews conducted by industry experts, and a comprehensive approach from counselling to training to placements are enabling students to confidently face recruitment challenges.

