202 engineering students from GITAM university recruited by two IT companies

March 22, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 202 engineering students of GITAM Deemed to be University have been recruited by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Capgemini, during the ongoing campus placements here on Friday. 

Capgemini hired 90 students for the role of Software Engineer with a Package of ₹4.25 lakh per annum and TCS has hired 112 students for the role of Assistant System Engineer with a salary package ranging from ₹3.3 lakhs PA to ₹11 lakhs PA, GITAM School of Technology Director K. Nagendra Prasad informed.

GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) Director Vamsi Kiran Somayajula said that renowned corporates like Deloitte, Tata Elxsi, Future First, Alstom, Hyundai Transys, Bosch, Societe Generale, IBM, Musigma, Micron visited GITAM for their human resource needs, so far.

