2014 batch SIs donate ₹25 lakh to family of batchmate who ended his life

The 2014 batch Sub-Inspectors (SIs) of combined Andhra Pradesh State Police donated ₹25 lakh to the family of their batchmate, who ended his life by suicide recently.

The 2014 Association of SIs formed their exclusive WhatsApp group with 748 members and collected ₹3,000 from each member. The amount was donated to the family of Sriramulu Srinivas of Narakapeta police station, Nallavelli Mandal, Warangal district in Telangana, according to SI Gantyada Santhosh of Anandapuram police station in Visakhapatnam city on Monday.

Mr. Santhosh said that 31 SIs from the 2014 batch are currently working in Visakhapatnam. Those with suicidal tendencies and in need of counselling can dial 100.

