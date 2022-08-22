20,000 people expected to participate in beach cleaning programme in Visakhapatnam on August 26, says Collector

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that 20,000 people are expected to participate in the ‘Sagarateera Swachhta’ programme to be held on the beach on August 26.

At a review meeting with the district officials here on Monday, he said that the beach cleaning programme will be taken up at 40 places on the beach with the assistance of ‘Parley’. The emphasis would be on cleaning of the beaches frequented by tourists. He directed the officials to make a video recording and take pictures of the programme.

He directed the officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to arrange drinking water, gloves, dustbins and dust collection bags for the participants. There was a possibility of claiming an entry into the Guinness Book as the beach cleaning programme with the maximum participation.

He appealed to all officials, citizens, Navy, Police, voluntary organisations, educational institutions, students and others to voluntarily participate in the programme and make it a success.

Later, the Collector gave a PowerPoint presentation to the Chief Minister on the programme.

The Chief Minister is also likely to attend the programme.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, District Forest Officer Rahul Pandey, DCP Sunil Sumit Garud, DRO Srinivasa Murthy, RDO Hussain Saheb and Navy officials were among those who attended the meeting.