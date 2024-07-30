GIFT a SubscriptionGift
200 police personnel raid 71 spas, massage centres in Visakhapatnam

A spa organiser and another person taken into custody, six women rescued, say officials

Published - July 30, 2024 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 200 policemen, divided into several teams, raided as many as 71 spas/massage centres simultaneously in the city on Tuesday.

The police teams have registered an FIR and invoked Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, against a spa under Dwaraka police station limits for allegedly being involved in anti-social activities. The spa organiser and another person were taken into police custody, while six women were rescued.

The police have also issued notices to 21 spa centres for their irregularities like expiry of trade licences, lack of labour certificate, GST certificate and non-payment of taxes etc.

