200 kg ganja seized, two arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 June 2021 00:03 IST

The district police arrested two persons, who were allegedly transporting 200 kg ganja in a vehicle on NH-16 near Pulaparthi Junction, under Yelamanchali police station limits, in the district on Sunday. Sources said that the accused were allegedly transporting the ganja from the interior parts of the Agency and were heading towards Tuni. A cases was booked.

Advertising

Advertising