The district police arrested two persons, who were allegedly transporting 200 kg ganja in a vehicle on NH-16 near Pulaparthi Junction, under Yelamanchali police station limits, in the district on Sunday. Sources said that the accused were allegedly transporting the ganja from the interior parts of the Agency and were heading towards Tuni. A cases was booked.
200 kg ganja seized, two arrested
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
June 28, 2021 00:03 IST
