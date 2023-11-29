200 kg ganja seized from a house in Visakhapatnam, house to be sealed

November 29, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police conducted raids on a house under II Town police station limits and recovered over 200 kg ganja here on Wednesday. The inmate of the house is said to be absconding.

Based on credible information, the police teams conducted raids and seized the ganja.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar and, DCPs K Srinivasa Rao and K Anand Reddy were present during the raid. The police officials came to know that the tenant had been staying in the house since the last one and half year and was involved in ganja smuggling. The accused used the house as storage point, Mr. Ravi Shankar said.

Speaking to the media, Mr Ravi Shankar has asked citizens to give houses for rent only after verification of the inmate by collecting the Aadhaar Card, phone number and proper address details. He also said that in this case, the owners did not even check the whereabouts of the tenant.

The Police Commissioner said that teams were being formed to nab the accused. Cases are being booked under NDPS Act. Under the provisions of NDPS Act, the house will also be sealed, he said.

Earlier, a house was sealed at Pendurthi in a similar case, he reminded.

After allegations of the accused using courier services to transport the ganja, Mr. Ravi Shankar said that facts will be ascertained.