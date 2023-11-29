HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

200 kg ganja seized from a house in Visakhapatnam, house to be sealed

Police Commissioner urges citizens to verify tenants’ background before renting houses

November 29, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar checking the seized ganja in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar checking the seized ganja in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The city police conducted raids on a house under II Town police station limits and recovered over 200 kg ganja here on Wednesday. The inmate of the house is said to be absconding.

Based on credible information, the police teams conducted raids and seized the ganja.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar and, DCPs K Srinivasa Rao and K Anand Reddy were present during the raid. The police officials came to know that the tenant had been staying in the house since the last one and half year and was involved in ganja smuggling. The accused used the house as storage point, Mr. Ravi Shankar said.

Speaking to the media, Mr Ravi Shankar has asked citizens to give houses for rent only after verification of the inmate by collecting the Aadhaar Card, phone number and proper address details. He also said that in this case, the owners did not even check the whereabouts of the tenant.

The Police Commissioner said that teams were being formed to nab the accused. Cases are being booked under NDPS Act. Under the provisions of NDPS Act, the house will also be sealed, he said.

Earlier, a house was sealed at Pendurthi in a similar case, he reminded.

After allegations of the accused using courier services to transport the ganja, Mr. Ravi Shankar said that facts will be ascertained.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.