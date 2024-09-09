20-year-old woman dies, five others injured in landslide in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

A 20-year-old woman died, while five others suffered fractures in a landslide that occurred at Chatrapalli village in Galikonda Panchayat in GK Veedhi mandal, an interior hamlet around 90 km from Paderu, in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The incident occurred during the early hours of Monday, when the tribals were asleep.

As per the tribals, five of them had gone missing after the landslide struck their village. However, they were traced after some hours of search in the dark. Body of the woman was also retrieved by the early morning. Almost all the houses, clothes and cattle sheds were completely washed away leaving the tribals in a pitiable condition. The villages hid themselves in a house belonging to a tribal named Guru Murthy, which is located on the outskirts of the village, said a tribal releasing a video message, urging the District Collector to rescue them on Monday morning.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu authorities have rushed to the spot and shifted 35 families comprising around 120 people to an Ashram School at Sapparla area. The injured were shifted to Primary Health Centre at Sapparla.

After coming to know about the incident, the ITDA authorities have tried to rush to the spot. However, they were forced to stop due to the road being cut-off at G.K Veedhi with the overflowing of streams.

District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to the family members of Korra Kumari, the landslide victim. He also said that the injured, K. Pandanna (60), K. Sumitra (18) and K. Subba Rao (25), are being provided advanced treatment and at present, their condition is said to be stable.

Overflowing streams

Scores of villages and interior tribal hamlets have been cut off as streams overflowed on roads at various places in the 11 mandals under ITDA Paderu region. As per the ITDA authorities, there are 50 such points disconnecting the villages from the headquarters in 11 mandals. Barricades were arranged at those points to prevent public movement.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek said that a major road between G.K Veedhi and Sileru connecting Odisha and Chattisgarh was cut-off and it also caved in at multiple places. This apart, another important Darakonda ghat road was also badly damaged.

“Landslips occurred at around 15 to 20 points of Darakonda ghat road, ” he said, adding that JCBs were deputed via Munchingputtu - Odisha route to clear the boulders, as they are unable to send them through Paderu.

Similarly, landslips occurred at Madagada view point near Araku Valley.

The administration has deputed teams of Roads & Buildings, and also sought help of National Highway authorities to restore the roads, he said.

Meanwhile, water levels in 11 irrigation water tanks in ASR district have been on the rise. Wherever gates are available, the water is being released.

Rehabilitation centres

Ashram Schools, Primary Schools, Sachivalayams and Rythu Bharosa Kendras were converted into rehabilitation centres by the authorities to shift people from vulnerable places to safe shelter homes. In Paderu mandal alone, 16 rehab centres were opened. All the ghat roads from Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Rampachodavaram towards the Agency have been closed for the movement of vehicles.

As per the authorities, at least 500 people from 11 mandals have been shifted to the rehab centres on Monday alone. A control room was also set up at the ITDA office.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with the officials concerned about the rains. He urged people not to come out of houses and postpone journeys in the wake of heavy rains.

