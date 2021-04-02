20-year-old swept away in Sariya waterfalls

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2021 18:06 IST

A 20-year-old employee of an IT firm reportedly went missing at Sariya waterfalls in Ananthagiri mandal in the agency area of Visakhapatnam district, on Thursday evening. The incident came to light after police received information from the family members on Thursday night.

The missing youth was identified as S. Pavan Kumar, a resident of Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, and a native of Srikakulam district.

According to the police, Pavan had completed engineering and had been working in an IT firm, for the last two months.

Pavan along with his three other friends went to the waterfalls. While playing in the waters, Pavan Kumar reportedly slipped on the rocks and was swept away by the flowing water.

“Search operations have been started from the early hours of Friday,” the police said.

Sariya waterfalls is located about 110 km from the Ananthagiri mandal headquarters. The waterfalls had reported a number of drowning deaths for the last two years.