20 tribals discharged from KGH

The 20 tribals, including six women and two children, who were admitted to King George Hospital on September 17, have been discharged on Monday.
The tribals were from Karakavalasa Village of Anantagiri mandal and they were admitted with swelling of feet and malnutrition.
Whole body check-up with blood tests and scanning was performed for all the patients. They were given high protein diet and vitamins. All the 20 patients recovered.
Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor P. Shyam Prasad visited the patients when they were being discharged. Principal of Andhra Medical College and KGH Superintendent P.V. Sudhakar was present.
