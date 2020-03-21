20 teams formed to prevent spread of virus

The district administration is intensifying efforts to counter the COVID-19 situation and is aiming to have 4,000 isolation beds in the hospitals in the city.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand, who formed 20 teams to prevent the spread of the virus, said full-fledged isolation wards would be set up at KGH, Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases and ENT Hospital. He felt that quarantine and isolation wards may also be arranged in engineering colleges. At a meeting with the teams at the Children Arena on Saturday, he said 10,000 additional beds should be ready by Monday.

The District-level Committees should submit a report at 5 p.m. every day and all suspected cases should be rushed to hospital by ambulance. The Lab Surveillance Committee should send the samples to the lab.

Containment efforts

As a part of measures to contain the COVID-19 cluster disinfection measures have been launched at Allipuram from where a positive case was reported.

The survey that began Friday continued on Saturday and a total of 25,950 houses were covered in Wards 27, 28, 29 and 30 in a 3-km radius. The survey to identify those suffering from cough, cold and fever will continue.

In the morning, 168 teams carried out the survey and in the afternoon 172 and eight passive screening teams participated.