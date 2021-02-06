20 sessions held at faculty development programme

About 20 technical sessions were conducted by eminent personalities in the two-week online faculty development programme on “Shallow and Deep Foundations” being organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, A.U. College of Engineering, under the AICTE Quality Improvement Scheme (AQIS) for teachers from engineering colleges and practising engineers.

The programme began on January 25 and will conclude on February 6.

Visiting Professor from IIT Gandhinagar, G.V. Rao, delivered lectures on geotechnical investigation, bearing capacity of soils, types of shallow foundations and settlement analysis of foundations. C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy from AU, B.V.S. Viswanadham from IIT Bombay, K.S. Beena from Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, and several others delivered lectures with case studies.

More than 120 participants consisting of teachers from various engineering colleges, practising engineers and research scholars attended.