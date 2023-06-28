20 model bus shelters to come up in Visakhapatnam

June 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

To provide better amenities to the commuters, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is constructing 20 model bus shelters at important junctions in the city. The bus shelters are being created on the lines of a model bus stop which was developed at Andhra University – China Waltair Road, which was inaugurated two months ago during the G-20 working group committee meeting.

A senior official from the GVMC said that the corporation is spending ₹4.6 crore for the construction of the bus shelters. These bus shelters are coming up at important areas like R.K Beach (Near NTR Statue), Kailasagiri (Ropeway), Venkojipalem, Akkayyapalem, Kancharapalem, Yendada, NAD Junction, Maddilapalem, Jagadamba Junction and other areas, the official said.

Unlike just modernising the existing bus stops, the authorities have completely demolished the bus stops and are constructing the new ones. The corporation is spending nearly ₹20 to ₹40 lakh for each bus stop, depending on the area, passenger rush and the frequency of the buses. The bus shelters will have granite flooring, proper display boards, announcement system, lighting, good seating and space to display ads. Works at all the bus stops are being taken up on a war-footing.

Commuters feel that redevelopment of the existing city bus shelters is the need of the hour, as most of them, which were constructed at least a decade ago, lack basic infrastructure. Many bus shelters have broken or rusted seats, without proper roof, lights and even lack basic informative boards despite high tourist footfall to the city.

Due to the ongoing development activity, passengers are forced to stand under hot sun at major junctions.

“We welcome if the authorities construct a new bus shelter. But until then, they should have provided another temporary bus stop with some shelter. Standing here under the sun with children is very difficult,” said Arun Kumar, who was waiting at Jagadamba Junction.

