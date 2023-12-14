20 lakh jobs will be created after TDP-JSP forms government: Lokesh

December 14, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that after TDP–Jana Sena Party (JSP) forms the government, they will strive to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years and will ensure that youth do not migrate to other States in search of employment.

Mr. Lokesh was speaking to unemployed youth at Mulakapalli village under Yelamanchali constituency during his ‘Yuva Galam’ in Anakapalli district here on Wednesday. He said that under ‘Yuva Galam fund’, unemployed youth would also be provided a financial assistance of ₹3,000 till they got a job. He said that priority would be given to the locals to get placed in the local companies/industries.

Mr. Lokesh continued his 221st day of Yuva Galam at various villages under Payakaraopeta and Yelamanchili constituencies. He held interactive meetings with workers of Etikoppaka Sugar Factory, fishermen community, coir industry workers, unemployed youth, Bar Association members, fishermen displaced villagers and a few others.

Mr. Lokesh distributed ‘Bhavishyattu Ki Guarantee’ cards to several policemen on duty during the ‘Yuva Galam’ programme under Yelamanchali Assembly Constituency in Anakapalli district.

He said that after the TDP–Jana Sena Party (JSP) formed the government, all issues pertaining to the police department would be resolved. He alleged that the YSRCP government had kept the TA and DA of the police personnel pending and there were deductions in the allowances.

During the meeting, Etikoppaka Sugar Factory workers said that the payment of their salaries for the past 16 months had been pending. In the representation submitted by them, they stated that before elections, Mr. Jagan had promised them that he would initiate steps to revive sugar factories, but had failed to honour it.

Mr. Lokesh said that immediately after the TDP forms the government all the dues of the employees would be cleared and the past glory of the sugar factories would be revived.

At Saripallipalem of Payakaraopeta, fishermen community informed Mr. Lokesh that the local officials were not issuing death certificates to those who died during fishing at sea and also no compensation was being paid to them for the loss of boats in natural disasters. Mr Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP was doing great injustice to the fishermen community, and pointed out that ₹788.38 crore was released during the TDP regime for the welfare of fishermen. At Konavaipalem, Mr. Lokesh met coir industry workers and assured to take up their problems after coming to power.

In an interaction with representatives of the Backward Classes (BCs) at Penugollu, Mr. Lokesh said that Mr. Jagan, who termed the BCs as his backbone, had betrayed the community after becoming Chief Minister. He said that the TDP had created reservation for B.Cs in the local bodies and it was Mr Chandrababu Naidu, who implemented the ‘Aadarana Scheme’ for their welfare.