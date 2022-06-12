20 lakh houses sanctioned for A.P., will give more, says Union Housing Minister

Hardeep Singh Puri gives cheque for ₹203.56 crore for 42,343 urban beneficiaries

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has said that out of the 1.22 crore houses sanctioned in all parts of the country under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), around 20 lakh houses were sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the PMAY from Visakhapatnam district, during an interaction programme organised here on Sunday, Mr. Puri said that after he assumed charge of Housing and Urban Affairs, about five years ago, an assessment was done and it had revealed that around 1 crore houses were needed all over the country. “But I am glad to say, we have sanctioned around 1.22 crore houses till date, in which A.P. alone received around 20 lakh houses,” he said.

“Wherever I go, I receive requests from the State governments seeking additional houses. In A.P. also, I have received such a request and I will definitely consider it,” he said responding positively to A.P. Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh’s request for sanction of additional houses.

Mr. Puri, who is also the Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, said that about nine crore families benefited by the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwal Yojana (PMUY). During COVID-19 pandemic, many families were provided three additional cylinders, he said.

The purpose of the visit to the city was also to celebrate Narendra Modi’s eight-year rule as the Prime Minister. “One whole day will not be enough to talk on the programmes and welfare schemes initiated by Narendra Modi,” he said.

The Union Minister gave a cheque for ₹203.56 crore to 42,343 urban beneficiaries on the occasion.

As part of the programme, Mr. Puri interacted with a number of beneficiaries. He sat with them in the gallery. The women beneficiaries explained how their lives had undergone a transformation through PMAY and PMUY schemes.

Navaratnalu

Mr. Jogi Ramesh said that the State government’s ‘Navaratnalu-Housing for Poor’ scheme was benefiting around 30 lakh families. The State government was also building 17,000 Jagananna Colonies with all basic amenities for residents.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain said that both the State and the Centre were working together to fulfil the dream of the poor to have a house of their own.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha and BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav were present.