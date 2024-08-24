20 Kendriya Vidyalaya-Suryalanka students discharged from Bapatla GGH

An official release from the defence authorities (ENC) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday informed that all 20 out of 21 students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya- Suryalanka school, who fell ill, were discharged from the Government General Hospital (GGH) at Bapatla and their condition was declared stable. The remaining one student is still under medical care at the hospital.

According to the release, at around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday, a few children of Class VI and Class VII reported uneasiness after smelling some tissues at the school that a student of Class VI brought from home.

The affected students were brought to the nearby Indian Air Force (IAF) medical facility at Air Force Station Suryalanka by the school authorities, where they were rendered preliminary medical treatment. They were subsequently sent to the Bapatla GGH under IAF arrangements.

A total of 21 students were given outpatient department (OPD) treatment at the hospital and 20 have been discharged. One girl who complained of fever that she was carrying since the previous evening is under medical care at the hospital. The nature of the substance present in the tissues is under investigation by the hospital, the release added.