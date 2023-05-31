20 government polytech students from Vizag selected for aerospace training by Boeing

May 31, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In a first-of-its-kind development in Andhra Pradesh, 20 students including eight girls of the Mechanical Department of Government Polytechnic College in Visakhapatnam have been selected for a six-month industrial training programme on aerospace manufacturing supported by The Boeing Company, an American aerospace firm.

A team from New Delhi-based Boeing India, and Learning Links Foundation (LLF) recently approached the Technical Education Department of Andhra Pradesh for launching this programme in the State and selected 20 students.

The students will undergo training at an MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) on aerospace at Atchuthapuram in Anakapalli district from June 7. The curriculum includes technical and soft skills training, hands-on practice and lectures by industry experts.

Monthly stipend

Trainees will be paid a monthly stipend of ₹3,000. The training fee of ₹35,000 will be borne by The Boeing Company.

“Experts from The Boeing Company will train the students. We launched this programme in 2018 and covered several states such as Tamil Nadu. We have come to Andhra Pradesh for the first time,” said LLF principal consultant Pradeepkumar Chikkamath.

Polytechnic college mechanical department head K. Madhu Kumar termed the training programme as a great opportunity for the students. Polytechnic students are required to undergo industrial training as part of their curriculum. The students usually choose local industries such as Visakhapatnam Port, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant etc. for training.

“Now, our students have got the opportunity to be trained by The Boeing Company. We are happy that the State government has selected our students,” said Mr. Madhu Kumar, adding that the training providers would spend ₹53,000 on each student including ₹18,000 on stipend and ₹35,000 on training fee.

“The programme aims at strengthening the aerospace ecosystem with the support of government agencies, and identify the students who are interested in jobs in aerospace,” said polytechnic college principal in-charge K.D.V. Narasimha Rao.