20 corporators from TDP and YSRCP file nominations for standing committee elections in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 30, 2024 10:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 20 corporators from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have filed their nominations for the standing committee elections, which are scheduled to be held on August 7.

Among them, 10 are from the YSRCP and 10 are from the TDP. None of the corporators from the JSP, BJP, CPI, CPI(M) have filed their nominations.

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar said that the names of corporators who filed their nominations were displayed on the notice board at the GVMC office. He said that scrutiny would be held on July 31 at 11 a.m. August 3 is the final date to withdraw the nominations. The polling would be held on August 7.

