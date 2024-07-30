GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 corporators from TDP and YSRCP file nominations for standing committee elections in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 30, 2024 10:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 20 corporators from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have filed their nominations for the standing committee elections, which are scheduled to be held on August 7.

Among them, 10 are from the YSRCP and 10 are from the TDP. None of the corporators from the JSP, BJP, CPI, CPI(M) have filed their nominations.

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar said that the names of corporators who filed their nominations were displayed on the notice board at the GVMC office. He said that scrutiny would be held on July 31 at 11 a.m. August 3 is the final date to withdraw the nominations. The polling would be held on August 7.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.