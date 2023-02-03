20 complaints received in first ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ programme in Visakhapatnam

February 03, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Family disputes especially on women harassment, husband – wife conflicts, land disputes, cheating in the name of employment and several traffic related issues were among the complaints received by Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth during the “Dial Your Commissioner”. This was for the first time the programme was organised here on Friday.

A few callers have informed about the traffic issues on the BRTS road and road accidents occurring. Some callers have also complained about speed breakers arranged in an unauthorised manner.

Mr. Srikanth said that he had received 20 calls on this grievance redressal programme. People can dail 0891-2523408 to contact me in the programme which will be conducted on the first Friday of every month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., he said. Apart from the regular ‘Spandana’ on Monday, people can also reach out to the police through WhatsApp number 9493336633, he added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) K. Anand Reddy and DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna were present.