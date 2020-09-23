2 youth held on charge of bike thefts

Arilova (Crimes) police on Wednesday arrested two youth for their alleged involvement in motorcycle thefts and a property offence here on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as S. Ravi (19) and A. Jagadeesh (18), both residents of Poorna Market.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that based on a complaint of motorcycle theft, the police acting on a tip-off conducted checking near Jodugulapalem on Wednesday, where they caught the duo. Police said that the youth also confessed that they were involved in another bike theft apart from stealing ₹5,000 by gaining entry into a guest house at Gudlavanipalem.

Cases have been booked. Investigation is on.