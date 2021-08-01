2 youth held for attempt to ‘rob’ bank

The city police arrested two youth and took a 17-year old juvenile into custody on charge of making an attempt to rob a bank at Kancharapalem during the intervening night of July 28 and 29.

The accused were identified as B Sai Kiran alias Pandu (22), G Jagadeesh (20), both hailing from Kancharapalem.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that the accused allegedly gained entry into the bank through window-grill and attempted to make good with cash from the cash-in cabins.

However, their attempts turned futile.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the bank officials, the police registered the case. Further investigation is on.