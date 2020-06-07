2 youngsters die as their bike hits median

Two youth from Allipuram area, aged around 20 to 25 years, died in a road accident near Rushikonda area in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

According to reports, the youth died when the two-wheeler they riding hit the median while taking a sharp turn near Rushikonda.

While one died on the spot due to severe head injuries, another youth died while undergoing treatment. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Arilova police registered a case and investigation is on.