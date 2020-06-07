Visakhapatnam

2 youngsters die as their bike hits median

Two youth from Allipuram area, aged around 20 to 25 years, died in a road accident near Rushikonda area in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

According to reports, the youth died when the two-wheeler they riding hit the median while taking a sharp turn near Rushikonda.

While one died on the spot due to severe head injuries, another youth died while undergoing treatment. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Arilova police registered a case and investigation is on.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:12:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/2-youngsters-die-as-their-bike-hits-median/article31774104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY