2 years RI for man for using 8 Vizag victims’ credit cards to purchase household appliances

February 17, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Chief Metropolitan Magistrate J. Padmavathi on Thursday sentenced Geddam Dinesh Kumar to two years rigorous imprisonment for cheating eight victims in Visakhapatnam by using their credit cards. A fine of ₹2,000 was also imposed by the magistrate.

According to Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor Mylapilli Adinarayana, the accused took credit cards from the victims with a promise of returning money in form of Easy Monthly Instalments (EMIs) to buy household appliances like TV, fridge, washing machine, laptop and AC. He got the cards, bought the appliances, and sold them to others.

Thereafter, the accused did not return the money to the victims.

On December 3, 2018, one of the victims filed a complaint with the Arilova police station here.

Prosecutor Adinarayana proved the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt under Section 420 IPC.

