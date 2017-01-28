Visakhapatnam

2 students die as bike hits median

Two students died on the spot and one was critically injured, when a motorcycle on which they were going hit a median near Rushikonda, here on Friday evening.

The dead were identified as M. Nitin (19) and S. Vijayahasini. The injured was L. Priya (19).

While Nitin was a second-year B. Tech student of a private engineering college in Duvvada, Vijayahasini and Priya are second-year students of B. Pharmacy of a private university.

The trio had gone to Bheemunipatnam on Nitin’s motorbike and were returning to the city. According to the police,

Nitin who was driving the bike was at good speed and lost control of the bike and hit the median. Both Nitin and Vijayahasini died on the spot. Priya, who was admitted to King George Hospital, is in a critical condition.

Inspector of PM Palem K.L. Murthy said over-speeding was the main reason for the fatal accident and none was wearing helmet.

The police have registered a case.

Investigation is on.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:23:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/2-students-die-as-bike-hits-median/article17105512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY