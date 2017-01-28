2 students die as bike hits median

Two students died on the spot and one was critically injured, when a motorcycle on which they were going hit a median near Rushikonda, here on Friday evening.

The dead were identified as M. Nitin (19) and S. Vijayahasini. The injured was L. Priya (19).

While Nitin was a second-year B. Tech student of a private engineering college in Duvvada, Vijayahasini and Priya are second-year students of B. Pharmacy of a private university.

The trio had gone to Bheemunipatnam on Nitin’s motorbike and were returning to the city. According to the police,

Nitin who was driving the bike was at good speed and lost control of the bike and hit the median. Both Nitin and Vijayahasini died on the spot. Priya, who was admitted to King George Hospital, is in a critical condition.

Inspector of PM Palem K.L. Murthy said over-speeding was the main reason for the fatal accident and none was wearing helmet.

The police have registered a case.

Investigation is on.