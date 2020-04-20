2 more patients discharged from GIMSR

Two more COVID-19 positive persons were discharged from GITAM Institute of Medical Science and Research (GIMSR), late on Sunday night. This takes the total count of discharges so far in the Visakhapatnam district to 18.

So far, 21 patients had tested positive and with the discharge of 18, there are only three active cases undergoing treatment at GIMSR.

As per sources in GIMSR, both the women who were discharged on Sunday were picked up from Narsipatnam and had a travel history to New Delhi. Both are from Tamil Nadu and had attended a religious congregation in New Delhi, and after discharge from the COVID-19 ward they are housed in a different ward in GIMSR. They will be kept there for a few more days on their request, as they belong to Tamil Nadu and do not have any home here and as lockdown is in force both in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, said an official from the Health Department.

Treatment

According to Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, all patients from the district were given supportive or symptomatic treatment for a period of about 14 days and the disease waned off in its natural course. None were required to be put on ventilator so far and we took care off their co-morbidity if any, he said.

With effect from Tuesday, the testing modalities in the district will be changed, as large-scale testing will begin.

“Apart from RT-PCR and Truenat testing, which we have been following so far, we will now incorporate rapid testing with the help of the kits received from South Korea and also begin the Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA) testing,” said Prof. Sudhakar.

The district has received about 17,000 South Korean kits.

Testing modalities

Elaborating on the changes in testing modalities, he said that people with symptoms, direct contacts of positive patients, frontline health workers and policemen who are in the direct frontline or with symptoms will have to undergo RT-PCR test.

People from remote or inaccessible areas or from containment zones will be subjected to the Korean test kits or Truenat test and other health and sanitary workers or people working in the wards will be put to CLIA test.

“We anticipate a spurt, but we are ready for it and the rapid mass testing is the need of the hour. We are also going to enhance our testing capabilities in our labs,” said Prof. Sudhakar.