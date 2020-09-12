2 minors beaten on suspicion of being kidnappers

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 September 2020 22:54 IST

A group of locals allegedly beat up two minor girls suspecting them to be child kidnappers at Marikavalasa area here on Saturday.

Two neglected girl children aged about 12 and 13 were reportedly found playing with another girl in Marikavalasa area. The locals suspected that the two could be kidnappers and allegedly beat them up. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the police.

Upon information, police reached the spot and informed locals that they were just neglected children and need not panic at all. Inspector of PM Palem police station, Ravi Kumar said the girls lived in the same locality. Their father was an alcoholic, while the mother goes to various places for work. There is no one to take care of them, he said.

The police conducted COVID-19 tests for the girls and handed them over to ChildLine centre at MVP Colony. No case has been registered.