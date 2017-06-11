Visakhapatnam

2 killed in accident

Two persons, both residents of Fort Town, were killed on the spot when a two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a speeding truck at K.L. Puram on the NH-36 on Saturday.

They were identified as Lanka Madhu (38), sub-contractor in Vizianagaram Municipality, and K. Verma (50), employee of the civic body. The mishap occurred when they were on way to inspect a drainage under construction.

Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao, and officials from Transport Department visited the accident spot. Bodies were sent to district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

