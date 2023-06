June 24, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids near NAD flyover and caught four persons while they were allegedly in possession of 2 kg of hashish oil here on Saturday. The CTF have also seized three mobile phones and ₹4,020 cash from them. The case was handed over to the Airport police for further investigation.

