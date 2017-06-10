2 engineers in ACB net

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday caught two officers Rural Electric Cooperative Society (RECS), Kasimkota, while they were allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe amount of ₹ 9 lakh from a complainant, at the complainant’s house at Parawada in the city.
The accused were identified as Assistant Engineer (AE) RECS D. Prasad and Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) N Suresh.
According to ACB DSP Kinjarapu Ramakrishna Prasad, the duo demanded a bribe of ₹ 10 lakh from one P Suryanarayana Reddy, chairman of Samskriti Global Public School, Parawada for upgrading the power supply to 3-phase from the existing 2-phase supply in the school. The deal was negotiated to ₹ 9 lakh, but vexed with the harassment, Suryanarayana Reddy approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught the officers.
The ACB sleuths recovered the bribe amount cash and cheque from their possession. The tainted officers would be produced in the court on Saturday.
