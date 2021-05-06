2 die in road accident on the way to attend funeral

06 May 2021 00:57 IST

Tragedy struck a family from Vijayawada when two members of the same family and a relative died in separate incidents.

K. Krishna Mohan, who came to the city from Vijayawada in search of livelihood and settled here a few years ago, died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Tuesday. His elder brother Srinivasa Rao and his relative J. Siva Nageswara Rao, along with others, who were coming to the city from Vijayawada for the funeral died when the car in which they were travelling hit a culvert on the National Highway at Gokulapadu of S. Rayavaram mandal in the early hours of Wednesday.

The other two, who were severely injured, were shifted to the NTR Hospital at Anakapalle by the police. A pall of gloom descended on the family of Srinivasa Rao at Vijayawada.

Advertising

Advertising