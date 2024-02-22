2-day National Conference on ‘Innovations in biological sciences’ begins at St. Joseph’s College

February 22, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A two-day national conference on ‘Innovations and Emerging Novel Technologies in Biological Sciences’ commenced at St. Joseph’s College for Women (A), at Gnanapuram, here, on February 22 (Thursday).

The objective of the conference was to provide a platform for sharing ground-breaking research, fostering collaboration and exploring the latest advancements in the field of biological sciences.

With a diverse range of topics like genomics, biotechnology, bioinformatics, molecular biology, and environmental sciences, the conference is poised to lead to discussions that shape the future of biological research.

Delivering the keynote address, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D Prasad Reddy, who participated as chief guest at the inaugural session, said that the present generation was going to be ruled by machines. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used in every field and there have been exemplary advancements in the field of biological sciences, he said and asked the students to focus on academics and make technological advancements in biological sciences.

P.V.K. Jagannadha Rao, Associate Director of Research, Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), gave insights into the latest trends and challenges faced in biological sciences.

Principal Sr. Shyji elaborated on how ground-breaking technologies were bringing changes in biological sciences. She spoke about the applications of technological advancements in the fields like synthetic biology, which were helping in agricultural engineering and biofuel production.

K. Manikyakumari, convener of the two-day seminar, spoke about how AI is fuelling a new revolution. It is fostering economic growth in many areas, including healthcare, which has improved immensely. Students, academicians and faculty from various colleges participated in the seminar.

Earlier, P.K. Jayalakshmi, Head of the Hindi department of the college, welcomed the gathering. Vice-Principal Sr. Hema delivered the vote of thanks.