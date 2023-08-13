1987-88 batch Class X students of Chandrampalem ZP High School meet in Visakhapatnam

August 13, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Class X students of the 1987-88 batch of the Chandrampalem ZP High School in Madhurawada here organised a get together in the school premises on Sunday. Students of that batch and their teachers participated.

The then school headmaster M. Subba Rao and headmistress G. Shyamala, apart from teachers K.V.S.S. Sharma, Aravilli Buchibabu, K.V. Ramana Murthy, J. Anand, M. Vijayalakshmi and G. Suhasini were felicitated by the students. They also honoured the present headmaster M. Rajababu, who sought their support for the development of the school.

Mr. Pilla Suribabu, who is one of the students of the batch, and president of the temple of Chandrampalem Sri Durgamma, that they are all ready to contribute to the development of the school. They held the event after 35 years, he added.

The union president Potina Naidu Babu presided.

