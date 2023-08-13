HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1987-88 batch Class X students of Chandrampalem ZP High School meet in Visakhapatnam

August 13, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Class X students of the 1987-88 batch of the Chandrampalem ZP High School in Madhurawada here organised a get together in the school premises on Sunday. Students of that batch and their teachers participated.

The then school headmaster M. Subba Rao and headmistress G. Shyamala, apart from teachers K.V.S.S. Sharma, Aravilli Buchibabu, K.V. Ramana Murthy, J. Anand, M. Vijayalakshmi and G. Suhasini were felicitated by the students. They also honoured the present headmaster M. Rajababu, who sought their support for the development of the school.

Mr. Pilla Suribabu, who is one of the students of the batch, and president of the temple of Chandrampalem Sri Durgamma, that they are all ready to contribute to the development of the school. They held the event after 35 years, he added.

The union president Potina Naidu Babu presided.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.