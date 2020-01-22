198 buses seized for collecting excess fare during Sankranti

The Transport Department officials seized 198 buses and booked cases against 255 private bus owners for collecting excess fares from passengers during the Sankranti festive season in Visakhapatnam, Deputy Transport Commissioner G. Raja Ratnam has said.

The Transport Department launched special drive across district on January 2 against the private bus operators who were fleecing passengers.

“Since then, many AC, non-AC, sleeper, semi-sleeper buses were caught for charging exorbitant fares from passengers. Around ₹11.60 lakh was collected as fine from the erring private bus managements and they were made to refund the extra amounts they had collected from the passengers,” said Mr. Raja Ratnam.

According to transport officials, many buses were found charging excess amounts from passengers in the last weekend(January 18 and 19) and action has been initiated against the bus managements.

Awareness campaign

Meanwhile, the Transport Department is organising awareness campaigns as part of the 31st National Road Safety Week celebrations.

Sensitisation programmes are being organised for people, auto-rickshaw and lorry drivers, associations of various transport vehicles. Pamphlets carrying road safety norms are being distributed, apart from deploying audio-visual publicity vans at target locations.

Mr. Raja Ratnam said that meetings were being organised at colleges, lorry union associations and public places to sensitise road users. The awareness campaign will continue till January 24, he added.