19,664 candidates likely to take APPSC Group I preliminary examination in Visakhapatnam district on March 17

Screening test to be held at 35 centres in two sessions

March 15, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok has directed the officials to make concerted efforts for the successful conduct of the APPSC Group-I Preliminary examination (screening test) to be held at 35 centres at various places in the district on March 17.

Mr. Mayur Ashok held a review meeting with the Chief Superintendents and the liaison officers on the arrangements to be made for the examination at the Collectorate here on Friday. He said that 19,664 candidates are likely to attend the test. Paper-I would be held in the morning session from 10 a.m. to 12 non and Paper-II would be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

He said that a control room was opened at the Collectorate for the benefit of candidates, if they have any queries regarding the examination. The candidates can call on the landline nos 0891-2590100 and 2590102.

