1,960 boats to be anchored along the 24-km-long Visakhapatnam coast during the fishing ban from April 15

April 15, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A total of 1,960 boats (688 mechanised and 1272 motorised boats) will be anchored along the 24-km-long Visakhapatnam coast between Bheemili and Yarada beaches during the 61-day annual fishing ban period starting from April 15.

Fishermen have already started making arrangements to park their boats at the city’s fishing harbour and jetties at other places. Fishermen who were fishing in the deep sea have also turned towards the coast following announcement of the ban by the government.

The State Fisheries Department (SFD) will start the process of enumeration of eligible fishermen from April 17 in connection with the YSR Matyakara Bharosa scheme.

Speaking to The Hindu, the SFD Visakhapatnam Joint Director (In-charge) G. Vijaya said, “The district coast is now 24 km after bifurcation of the districts. Due to this, the number of beneficiaries will also decrease this year. A total of 11,364 persons were benefited by the YMB scheme last year in erstwhile Visakhapatnam. We will try to complete the entire enumeration process by May 2. The beneficiary amount of ₹10,000 will be distributed in a programme by the Chief Minister in the same month.”

Ms. Vijaya said that the scheme is applicable to workers of mechanised and motorised boats subject to eligibility, but not to boat owners.

“Boats without a motor are exempted from the ban. We have 417 non-motorised boats. They can go for fishing as per the conditions,” said Ms. Vijaya.

The Union Government imposes the annual ban with the cooperation of the State Governments to boost marine fish production and replenish the dwindling fish stocks. The ban is usually imposed during the spawning season, which is when fish lay their eggs. Any disturbance caused by the use of fishing nets or motorised boats disturb the spawning season, according to the SFD officials.

Visakhapatnam Fishermen Youth Welfare Association leader Arjili Dasu said that the Government should also show some alternative works for the fishermen during the ban or increase the beneficiary amount to ₹20,000 per beneficiary. “The ₹10,000 for 61 days may not be sufficient to meet the daily needs,” Mr. Das said while adding that there would be about 20,000 fisherfolk beneficiaries may get the YSR Matyakara Bharosa scheme in the district.