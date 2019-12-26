Visakhapatnam

190 prosecuted for crossing railway track illegally this year

Fatal accidents occur when people attempt to take a short cut, say officials.

Fatal accidents occur when people attempt to take a short cut, say officials.  

more-in

Railway Protection Force conducts awareness programme

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Waltair division, organised an awareness campaign about the fatalities associated with unauthorised crossing of railway tracks at Kancharapalem and ‘104’ areas on Wednesday.

Punishable offence

RPF inspectors P. Srinivasa Rao, M. Raman and others displayed posters and distributed pamphlets among people. Unauthorised trespassing on the railway premises including tracks is a punishable offence under Section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989. Many fatal accidents occur when commuters resort to unauthorised crossing of railway tracks in their attempts to take a shorter route, said Mr. P. Srinivasa Rao.

“From January to December 25 this year, 70 untoward incidents were reported and 190 persons were prosecuted for unauthorised trespassing in the section between Visakhapatnam and Marripalem railway stations,” said Sri Jitendra Srivastava, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Visakhapatnam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 12:24:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/190-prosecuted-for-crossing-railway-track-illegally-this-year/article30398120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY