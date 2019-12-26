190 prosecuted for crossing railway track illegally this year

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Waltair division, organised an awareness campaign about the fatalities associated with unauthorised crossing of railway tracks at Kancharapalem and ‘104’ areas on Wednesday.

Punishable offence

RPF inspectors P. Srinivasa Rao, M. Raman and others displayed posters and distributed pamphlets among people. Unauthorised trespassing on the railway premises including tracks is a punishable offence under Section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989. Many fatal accidents occur when commuters resort to unauthorised crossing of railway tracks in their attempts to take a shorter route, said Mr. P. Srinivasa Rao.

“From January to December 25 this year, 70 untoward incidents were reported and 190 persons were prosecuted for unauthorised trespassing in the section between Visakhapatnam and Marripalem railway stations,” said Sri Jitendra Srivastava, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Visakhapatnam.