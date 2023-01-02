ADVERTISEMENT

19-year-old youth hit with dumbbell in a group clash, dies at Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old youth from Bihar died in a group clash at Anandapuram here on Sunday night. Inspector of Anandapuram Police Station Ramachandra Rao said that some youth, working in a Seafood Exports Company, were staying in a hostel. On Sunday night, there was a dispute among them over some petty issue. One of them threw a dumbbell at Vicky(19), who succumbed to severe head injuries. Another worker also suffered injuries in the clash and is undergoing treatment. The body was sent for post-mortem. Anandapuram police registered a case and are yet to arrest the accused.

