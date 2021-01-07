19-year-old youth ends his life in Vizag

A 19-year-old youth allegedly ended his life, after reportedly being disappointed for being rejected in a selection process to enter the armed forces, at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam city, on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Vaibhav Singh, a resident of Delhi.
According to preliminary investigation by Malkapuram police, the deceased was a resident of Delhi and had come to his relatives house at Malkapuram to attend the selection process.
He had been attending the selection process from December 31, 2020 to January 6, 2021, being held at 104 Area in the city. Apparently, after four rounds of selection process, he was rejected in the fifth round. Disappointed with the result, Vaibhav attempted suicide at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. He was shifted to hospital immediately, but died while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning.
A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.
Those in distress can call 100.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath