ADVERTISEMENT

19-year-old youth drowns at Meghadrigedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam

April 09, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A jolly trip ended in tragedy for a group of friends, after one of them, a 19-year-old drowned at Meghadrigedda reservoir under Pendurthi Police Station limits here on Sunday.

As per the police, Nikhil Vamsi, a native of Marikavalasa and an auto-rickshaw driver, visited Meghadrigedda reservoir along with his group of friends. Nikhil had recently purchased an auto-rickshaw and threw a party to his friends on Sunday afternoon. Later, the youths had gone for swimming, when Nikhil drowned. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Pendurthi police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US