19-year-old youth drowns at Meghadrigedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam

April 09, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A jolly trip ended in tragedy for a group of friends, after one of them, a 19-year-old drowned at Meghadrigedda reservoir under Pendurthi Police Station limits here on Sunday.

As per the police, Nikhil Vamsi, a native of Marikavalasa and an auto-rickshaw driver, visited Meghadrigedda reservoir along with his group of friends. Nikhil had recently purchased an auto-rickshaw and threw a party to his friends on Sunday afternoon. Later, the youths had gone for swimming, when Nikhil drowned. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Pendurthi police have registered a case.

