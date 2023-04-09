HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

19-year-old youth drowns at Meghadrigedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam

April 09, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A jolly trip ended in tragedy for a group of friends, after one of them, a 19-year-old drowned at Meghadrigedda reservoir under Pendurthi Police Station limits here on Sunday.

As per the police, Nikhil Vamsi, a native of Marikavalasa and an auto-rickshaw driver, visited Meghadrigedda reservoir along with his group of friends. Nikhil had recently purchased an auto-rickshaw and threw a party to his friends on Sunday afternoon. Later, the youths had gone for swimming, when Nikhil drowned. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Pendurthi police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.