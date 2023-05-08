19-year-old white tiger dies at Visakhapatnam zoo

May 08, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) have announced that white tiger named Kumari, aged about 19 years, died on Monday. The cause of death was multi-organ failure, caused by senility, as per the post-mortem report submitted by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of the zoo. Kumari was born in 2004 and brought to the Vizag Zoo from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, in 2007. Kumari has given birth to a total of nine white tiger cubs during her 16 years of life span in the Vizag zoo. The average lifespan of a tiger in the wild is between 12 and 14 years. However, under the care of the zoo staff, Kumari was able to live up to 19 years.