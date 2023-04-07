ADVERTISEMENT

19-year-old held for ‘killing’ brother for ₹2,000

April 07, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The G.K Veedhi Police arrested a 19-year-old man on the charge of murdering his brother at Pedavalasa village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Rupesh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Chintapalli ASP Prathap Siva Kishore told the media that the accused allegedly attacked his brother Santosh Kumar with an axe, resulting in the latter’s death. Santosh accused Rupesh Kumar of stealing ₹2,000 from him and the brothers had altercations several times over the issue. On April 3 night, the accused allegedly murdered his brother after an altercation.

The ASR police said that Rupesh, Santosh and nine other workers from Uttar Pradesh came to the district in search of work in February this year. Circle Inspector G.K Veedhi Ashok Kumar was present.

