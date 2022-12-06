19-year-old dies after bike hits median in Visakhapatnam

December 06, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old youth died after the bike on which he was riding hit the median on Telugu Thalli flyover under the Two Town Police Station limits here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as N. Jagadeesh, a resident of Jayabharath Nagar in Kancharapalem.

Inspector of Traffic (East) Ch. Shanmukha Rao said that the youth died on the spot after his head hit the flower pot arranged on the median.

The police suspect that the youth was driving at a very high speed and was unable to negotiate a curve. The body was shifted for post-mortem and a case was registered.

During December 2021, a young girl and a boy had died in a road accident on the flyover. During November 2021, a sailor had died in a road accident on the flyover.

