19 RWAs to get awards

Nineteen resident welfare associations in the city have been short-listed for the Ananda Cityzen Trust’s (ACT) ‘Best RWA Awards-2019’. The RWAs have been judged on four parameters such as clean and green colony, segregation of household waste at source, rainwater harvesting and awareness of residents.

A total of ₹5 lakh will be given away under three categories: Platinum (₹40,000), Gold (₹25,000), Silver (₹15,000) and Special Award (₹5,000 to ₹10,000). The ACT is the created shared values (CSV) arm of the Fluentgrid Limited, a software solutions company.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana and ACT Director Vani Gannamani will present the awards at a function, scheduled to be organised on December 14.

A.P. Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS) president Uday Shirname and associate president K.S.R. Murthy said 69 RWAs participated in the contest and the selection process went on for eight months. The screening in two stages was done by APFERWAS and the final selection by an independent committee.

The awards function will be followed by the annual general council meeting of APFERWAS in which representatives of RWA from various parts of the State will participate.