19 kg ganja seized, two arrested in Visakhapatnam
An inter-State ganja smuggling gang was detected and two persons were arrested by by SEB, Visakhapatnam on Monday.
The accused Rahu Sen of Rajasthan and a juvenile, also from Rajasthan, were arrested while they were in possession of 19 kg of ganja at Gate no. 4 (Gnanapuram side) of Visakhapatnam Railway Station.
The raid was conducted by Ch.VS Prasad, Inspector, SEB, P. Santhi Lakshmi, SI, SEB, N. Rambabu, EHC, M. Suresh, EC, MVJ Rao, HC, CIB, RPF, Visakhapatnam, and MS Rao, constable and staff.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.