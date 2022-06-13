19 kg ganja seized, two arrested in Visakhapatnam

An inter-State ganja smuggling gang was detected and two persons were arrested by by SEB, Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The accused Rahu Sen of Rajasthan and a juvenile, also from Rajasthan, were arrested while they were in possession of 19 kg of ganja at Gate no. 4 (Gnanapuram side) of Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

The raid was conducted by Ch.VS Prasad, Inspector, SEB, P. Santhi Lakshmi, SI, SEB, N. Rambabu, EHC, M. Suresh, EC, MVJ Rao, HC, CIB, RPF, Visakhapatnam, and MS Rao, constable and staff.